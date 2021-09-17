Pedestrian killed in collision with Sumter County deputy, Highway Patrol investigating

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a Sumter County deputy.

According to reports, the deputy collided with 63-year-old Janet Wilson around 2 p.m. on Pocalla Road near Manning Avenue.

Wilson was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy for Wilson will be performed Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

