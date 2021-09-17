SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in collision with Sumter County deputy, Highway Patrol investigating

(123RF)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a Sumter County deputy.

According to reports, the deputy collided with 63-year-old Janet Wilson around 2 p.m. on Pocalla Road near Manning Avenue.

Wilson was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy for Wilson will be performed Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
Judge sets Alex Murdaugh’s bond at $20,000, required to surrender passport
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Numerous pounds of drugs were seized by law enforcement during Operation I.C.E. Storm on...
Pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Sumter County during Operation I.C.E
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

Latest News

Local family celebrates milestone during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Local family celebrates milestone during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
They allege their children have not been allowed to attend school in-person because "they...
Two R1 parents file lawsuit against district, Columbia and Richland Co. over masks
MUSC says they have been tracking seven metrics when accessing the severity of the COVID...
MUSC: Changing COVID numbers, statistics could signal hope
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer dies in crash following chase