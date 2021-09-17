One killed in two-vehicle collision in Richland County
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Richland County.
The collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Bluff road near Long Wood Road.
Officials say a 2007 Hyundai SUV was traveling west on Bluff Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer head-on.
The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries.
This collision is under investigation by Highway Patrol.
