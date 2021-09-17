SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after shots fired in Darlington County home

Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home...
Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home Thursday.(WMC Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home Thursday.

The incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of  Syracuse Community Road. The homeowners reported they came home and found an intruder inside, leading to shots being fired.

Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the home when law enforcement agencies arrived, but no one was there when the home was searched.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident, adding that several firearms were recovered.

The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
Judge sets Alex Murdaugh’s bond at $20,000, required to surrender passport
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh released on bond after insurance fraud, filing false police report arrest
Numerous pounds of drugs were seized by law enforcement during Operation I.C.E. Storm on...
Pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Sumter County during Operation I.C.E
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital

Latest News

Alexandria Zhane Felder-Allen
Sumter woman accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult
Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
Kaleb Lawrence
Third suspect identified in northwest Charlotte shooting that killed 3-year-old boy
MUSC says they have been tracking seven metrics when accessing the severity of the COVID...
MUSC: Changing COVID numbers, statistics could signal hope
An arrest has been made.
CMPD: Teen charged after girl says she was sexually assaulted at school