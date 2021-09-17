Juvenile arrested after shots fired in Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home Thursday.

The incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road. The homeowners reported they came home and found an intruder inside, leading to shots being fired.

Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the home when law enforcement agencies arrived, but no one was there when the home was searched.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident, adding that several firearms were recovered.

The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.