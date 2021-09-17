SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Tiffany

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Tiffany! Tiffany is a three-month-old puppy waiting for a family to adopt her.

Tiffany is full of personality!

She loves to play and is a very active girl. She wants a lot of attention and affection. She loves to lick your fingers and she is quite spunky and will probably require a lot of exercise as she grows up.

Surprisingly though, she is not very vocal. We expect her to be a higher energy medium to large size dog. A home with a fenced yard is always ideal for a larger, active dog but we assess this on a case-by-case basis.

Something to keep in mind is that she is probably a Pitbull-Terrier mixed with maybe a Boxer or some other larger breeds. If you are a renter, it is always important to make sure and check if your rental property has any breeder size restrictions before considering adopting.

Tiffany needs an adopter that is excited about training and teaching her manners and helping her grow with the family. Pawmetto Lifeline looks for those qualities in all of their puppy adopters.

A lot of puppies are returned because people don’t realize the commitment they are making when they adopt. Having a new puppy is fun, exciting and rewarding but it is also a lot of work! The more work you put in early on with a puppy, the better behave and socialize they will be when they get older.

It is not required, but she would do great in a home that has another dog that can play with her but also tolerate her being mouthy and jumpy and help with teaching her some puppy manners.

