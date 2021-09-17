First Alert Forecast: Wet weather continues this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More chances of rain are in store for this weekend!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Keep your umbrella nearby. We’re tracking a few more showers and storms into your weekend.

· A few scattered showers are possible today (30% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for a few showers and possible thunderstorms.

· A few scattered rain and storms are possible Saturday (30%) and Sunday (40%). Some communities will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Some wet weather is in your forecast early next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Plenty of moisture sits over the Midlands today and that will help bring a 30% chance of showers, especially this morning. By the afternoon we have a few showers possible and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. High temps reach the mid 80s.

Highs are in the mid to upper 80s Saturday with a 30% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. We have an upper level low to our west, around Arkansas and a high pressure system to our north.

Sunday our moisture goes up a little more and that increases our chances of rain to 40%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

A trough moves to the east and increases our chances of rain and thunder Monday. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 80s. Chances of rain are around 50%.

Tuesday is similar with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.

Dry and cool air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, making it feel much more, like fall.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now, but it will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches over the next several days.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off well west of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another low just north of it has a low chance of development as it drifts over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

