First Alert Forecast: A few showers & storms for part of your weekend; cooler weather arrives late next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms before much cooler weather moves in late next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible early (20-30%). Areas of fog are possible overnight. Low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

· Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for a few showers and possible thunderstorms.

· A few scattered rain and/or storms are possible Saturday (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· We’ll see a few showers and storms Sunday (40%). Some communities will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Some wet weather is in your forecast through the middle of next week.

· Much cooler weather arrives by the end of next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible early as some of Nicholas’ remnant moisture tracks in our area. Rain chances are around 20% later tonight. Some patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll continue to see a steady flow of rich moisture moving over the Midlands, keeping us a bit unsettled with showers and storms in your forecast this weekend into next week.

Now, your weekend does not look like a complete washout. However, prepare for a few showers and storms. here and there.

On Saturday, rain chances are around 30%, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances are back up to 40% by Sunday, mainly later in the day. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

More showers and storms are in your forecast early next week. Rain chances are around 40% Monday and Tuesday.

Our highest chance of rain and storms arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low 80s. Behind the front, we’ll see drier weather and cooler temperatures in the 70s for highs.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Odette, which is located east of Virginia. It will continue tracking northeast away from the east coast of the U.S. However, it will create a heightened threat of rip currents along the east coast for a few more days.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off well west of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another low just east of it has a low chance of development as it drifts over the eastern Atlantic Ocean for now.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Peter and Rose.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Early (20%). Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the mid 70s.

