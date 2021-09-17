SkyView
Deputies searching for trio after shooting kills two women, injures another

From left to right: Person of interest, sketch of one of the shooters, Henry Zeigler.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find three people in connection to a shooting last weekend that killed two women and injured another.

On Friday afternoon, deputies released a sketch of a person who they believe was a shooter in the incident, a picture of a person of interest, and the picture and name of a man wanted on charges involving the Sunday shooting that happened on Coleman Boulevard.

According to the sheriff, witnesses were able to give a sketch artist a very detailed picture of one of the gunmen from the early morning ambush and fatal shooting.

Another person who is being considered a person of interest is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Deputies said around 3:40 a.m. a vehicle occupied by four women was cut off on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue by what is believed to have been an SUV.

“At least two occupants of the SUV exited the vehicle and began firing on the Honda occupied by the women,” OCSO officials said. “Two of the women inside the car died of their injuries while one more was injured.”

Ravenell said a warrant for obstruction of justice has also been issued for 47-year-old Henry Zeigler. A report states that Zeigler fled when confronted by investigators on Thursday after they developed information he had knowledge on the shooters.

“We’re asking that if you know where Henry Ziegler is located, the name of the person of interest or the name of the individual represented in the composite sketch, we need to hear from you,” Ravenell said.

Anyone with information on any of the three subjects is urged to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“Callers using Crime Stoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” OCSO officials said.

