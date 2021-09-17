Columbia man sentenced to Federal Prison for gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to Federal Prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, officials say.

According to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, Willie Franklin Evans, 59, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Evidence presented in court showed that on the evening of August 17, 2020, an officer with the Columbia Police Department recovered a loaded stolen firearm in Evans’ waistband after encountering him in a stopped vehicle on Assembly Street. Officials say Evans, who had been released from a three-year term of federal supervision nine days earlier, admitted that he had obtained the firearm a few months or so before.

Officials say Evans is a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law based upon prior state and federal convictions.

After escaping from juvenile custody in 1979, Evans was convicted in state court of armed robbery, assault and battery with intent to kill for shooting a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy five times, carrying a concealed weapon, and grand larceny of a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years.

After being released in 1993, Evans was convicted in federal court in 1996 of two separate counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence stemming from the armed robbery of two businesses in 1995. He was sentenced to 300 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Evans was released to federal supervision in 2017 and completed it in early August 2020, nine days before the instant offense.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Evans to the guidelines sentence of 18 months imprisonment on the firearm charge with three years of supervision to follow. There is no parole in the federal system.

