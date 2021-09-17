SkyView
Coastal Carolina University keeps mask mandate in place

Coastal Carolina University will keep its mask mandate in place for a while longer.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will keep its mask mandate in place for a while longer.

The university’s board of trustees met Friday morning and took no action to amend or dissolve the current mask mandate.

The board said it is encouraged by the fact that COVID-19 cases on campus have declined, while the number of vaccinated students, faculty and staff has increased. A board vote was not required to continue the mask mandate.

RELATED COVERAGE | SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

The board voted last month to implement a mask requirement after a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling opened the door for colleges and universities to mandate face coverings for staff and students.

All students and staff, no matter their vaccination status, must continue to wear masks while indoors on campus.

It is unclear at this point when the board will review the university’s mask mandate again.

