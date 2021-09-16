SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs (pictured on the left) remains at-large in a quadruple homicide investigation in Dunn County, Wisconsin.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU/Gray News) - One suspect has been arrested while another remains at large in connection to a quadruple homicide investigation in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) of St. Paul, Minnesota has been taken into custody by the St. Paul Police Department, according to WEAU-TV.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs of St. Paul, is sought by investigators. Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Warrants were issued on Wednesday for McWright and Suggs. Four people, identified as Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, were found dead in an abandoned SUV on Sunday.

A vigil was held on Wednesday in the town of Sheridan near where the bodies were found for the victims.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
SLED opens investigation into death of Gloria Satterfield
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh appears for bond hearing in connection with $10M insurance fraud scheme
COVID-19 vaccination rules are tightening as new cases rise.
COVID: Changing trends in cases, deaths
Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding...
SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic