SC Senator reacts to community theories about therapeutic COVID-19 treatments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senators had a lot of information to digest after yesterday’s hearings on therapeutic COVID treatments.

Senator Marlon Kimpson, a Democrat from Charleston, told WIS a lot of what he heard was hogwash and conspiracy theories.

Dozens of people who had experience with COVID-19 stood before the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and swore by alternative methods of treatment for covid like ivermectin, hydroxy-chloroquine, and monoclonal antibodies.

Senator Kimpson said he doesn’t think it’s prudent for the committee to get behind any treatments that are not tested and approved.

He said he is looking forward to hearing from medical professionals about this issue.

“I wish we had them there yesterday to respond to the cruel attacks to the profession,” Kimpson said “There were some very slanderous materials uttered in the direction of the medical profession.”

WIS reached out to several Republican senators on the committee, but they declined to comment about the speakers.

Another hearing in front of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee has been scheduled for sometime next week.

