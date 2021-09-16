SC deputies search for endangered teen who they say may be armed with gun

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS/WYFF) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an endangered teenage runaway who they say may have a handgun.

Deputies said Clint Robitaille, 15, was last seen Wednesday night at around 8 p.m. along Lakeside Road. He was wearing an orange shirt, dark-colored skinny jeans and a gray/white flat bill cap.

Deputies describe him as 6 feet, 1 inch tall; he weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.

If you see Robitaille, you’re asked not to approach him. Call 911 immediately.

