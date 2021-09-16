SkyView
SC deputies search for endangered teen who they say may be armed with gun

If you see Robitaille, you're asked not to approach him. Call 911 immediately.
If you see Robitaille, you're asked not to approach him. Call 911 immediately.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS/WYFF) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an endangered teenage runaway who they say may have a handgun.

Deputies said Clint Robitaille, 15, was last seen Wednesday night at around 8 p.m. along Lakeside Road. He was wearing an orange shirt, dark-colored skinny jeans and a gray/white flat bill cap.

Deputies describe him as 6 feet, 1 inch tall; he weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.

