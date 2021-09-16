SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding President Joe Biden drop his vaccine mandate.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding President Joe Biden drop his vaccine mandate.

The coalition of Attorney Generals sent a letter to President Biden Thursday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

“Regardless of how you feel about vaccines, President Biden’s edict is illegal and if the administration doesn’t change course we’ll pursue every legal option to strike it down,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m fully vaccinated and encourage everyone who can to get the shot, but this is a question of following the law. We think it will also mean fewer people will get vaccinated, which we’ve already seen in New York, where healthcare workers quit because of New York’s vaccine mandate.”

South Carolina was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
SLED opens investigation into death of Gloria Satterfield
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report

Latest News

Anthony Rainey and his son Christian Davila said their thoughts on COVID-19 have changed ever...
Father and son encourage vaccination after teen battles COVID-19 in hospital
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,306 new COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths, Thursday
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday the state...
DHEC: South Carolina reaches 50% vaccination rate
Lexington One surveys parents on whether or not to impose mask mandate
Lexington One surveys parents on whether or not to impose mask mandate