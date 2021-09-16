Pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Sumter County during Operation I.C.E

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Numerous pounds of drugs were seized by law enforcement during Operation I.C.E. Storm on Interstate 95 in Sumter County, officials say.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security conducted the operation during the week of Labor Day.

Deputies say the goal of the operation was to enforce traffic laws and also to detect possible criminal behavior while interacting with individuals during traffic stops.

According to officials, one person, 26-year-old Jonathan Bridges from Orangeburg, attempted to flee from law enforcement but wrecked after a spike strip was used to flatten the vehicle tires. Officials say Bridges then threatened to harm himself when officers approached the stopped vehicle. However, he surrendered when a K-9 unit arrived on scene.

Bridges was then apprehended without further incident, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, it was later determined that Bridges was wanted out of Florence County and had fled from South Carolina Highway Patrol in the same vehicle two weeks prior.

While searching a vehicle during another traffic stop, officers found a hidden compartment which contained illegal drugs and currency.

Officers say they arrested nine individuals and issued four tickets for possession of marijuana between September 7 and September 10.

In total, officers seized: 2.3 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 7 pounds of marijuana, 5 illegal firearms, $105,798 in U.S. currency and one vehicle.

“Operation I.C.E. Storm has been successful since we started in 2018 and this year is no different,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Just as with the verification of the subjects on the Sumter County Sex Offender Registry, our agency continually works to keep citizens safe. We are also thankful for the help from assisting jurisdictions that bolstered our efforts.”

According to officials, the following individuals were arrested or charged during the operation:

Naeem D. Adams, 31, of Hartford, Connecticut — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Amir J. Christie, 28, of Hartford, Connecticut — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Keith A. Austin, 29, of Hartsville, South Carolina — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Possession of a controlled substance

Shannon M. Rivers, 51, of Bronx, New York — Possession of marijuana (charged with no arrest)

Clyde Forte, 54, of Bronx, New York — Possession of marijuana (charged with no arrest)

Tationa Ali, 21, of S. Richmond Hill, New York — Possession of marijuana (charged with no arrest)

Jamar M. Brown, 28, of Dania, Florida — Possession of marijuana (charged with no arrest)

Alexis C. Gallinto, 27, of Allendale, Florida — Possession with intent to distribute heroin

James E. Owens III, 36, of Johns Island, South Carolina — Trafficking cocaine over 500 grams, Trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, and Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Byron Robinson, 32, of Orangeburg, South Carolina — Violation of S.C. gun law and Possession of methamphetamine

Jonathon Bridges, 26, of Florence, South Carolina — Failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, Driving under suspension, third offense, Outstanding warrant from Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Shepard, 45, of Fayetteville, North Carolina — Trafficking methamphetamine of 100 grams

James Bines, 33, of Orangeburg, South Carolina — Possession of methamphetamine

Justin Arroyo, 18, of Kissimmiee, Florida — Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Leticia Cotto, 46, of Kissimmiee, Florida — Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

