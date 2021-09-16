One child injured in bus collision on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One child has been injured following a collision between a school bus and an SUV.

The collision occurred on the 2200 block of Two Notch Road.

According to reports, the bus was transporting students from Carver-Lyon Elementary School and Bradley Elementary School when it collided with an SUV.

Of the nine children on board the bus, one was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries as a precaution.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital.

Richland One is working on notifying parents and/or guardians about the incident.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.