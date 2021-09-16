SkyView
One child injured in bus collision on Two Notch Road

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One child has been injured following a collision between a school bus and an SUV.

The collision occurred on the 2200 block of Two Notch Road.

According to reports, the bus was transporting students from Carver-Lyon Elementary School and Bradley Elementary School when it collided with an SUV.

Of the nine children on board the bus, one was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries as a precaution.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital.

Richland One is working on notifying parents and/or guardians about the incident.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department.

