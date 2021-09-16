Man wanted in connection with shooting at Waffle House on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a local restaurant.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 8600 block of Farrow Road.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to the Waffle House after receiving reports about shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that two men got into an argument inside the restaurant before one of them heading outside to retrieve a weapon. Witnesses say they then heard shots being fired and those who were involved fled the scene.

RCSD has released a photo of a man who could possibly be involved in this incident. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

