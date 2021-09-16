Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hampton County judge set bond Thursday morning for the man charged in the Sept. 4 shooting of attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Curtis Smith, 61, is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Labor Day weekend shooting of Murdaugh.

At a bond hearing, the judge set bond at a total of $55,000 on the charges.

Smith told the judge he planned to apply for a public defender.

Smith arrived in Hampton County Wednesday afternoon after deputies traveled to the Colleton County jail to pick him up.

He had been booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night and had a bond hearing Wednesday morning on unrelated drug charges before being transferred to Hampton County.

Murdaugh is the prominent Lowcountry attorney whose 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were gunned down at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7. That killing remains unsolved and no arrests have been made.

Murdaugh resigned from the law firm his family started on Sept. 3, the day before he was shot in the head in the area of Old Salkehatchie Road in rural Hampton County road. The following Monday, Murdaugh released a statement announcing his resignation and his plan to enter rehab for substance abuse.

Investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Smith Tuesday night, alleging Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death, which would allow the payment of a life insurance policy to his surviving son.

Murdaugh’s attorneys, meanwhile, say he plans to surrender to Hampton County authorities on Thursday on an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

A bond hearing for Murdaugh is set for 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magistrate court, WTOC reported.

