Local family celebrates milestone during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and for one family affected by cancer, it marks an important and celebratory milestone.

This week, 4-year-old Evie Gvozdas finished chemotherapy for leukemia, but the little girl’s fight is far from over and her Mom hopes that reality creates change.

“I have kept this journal for her from day one. It literally has June 6th in here as the first entry,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

Gvozdas has kept track of every day since June 6, 2019.

“By 11:50 we were in the PICU,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

That’s when she heard the words from her pediatrician: “your child has cancer.”

“He felt on her abdomen and his face changed,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

A well check for an ear infection by morning turned into a leukemia battle for then 2-year-old Evie by lunchtime.

“As a Mom you want to fix it. And you want to understand what’s causing them pain or frustration or sadness,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

We introduced you to Meredith, Evie and the Gvozdas family last year as they battled Evie’s cancer in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now a new, hopeful chapter begins.

After more than 830 days of treatment, Wednesday, September 15 marked Evie’s last oral chemotherapy treatment.

“The plan going forward is to check in in three weeks with a count check and at that point if the counts are good we’ll schedule port removal by Halloween,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

Remission. Onward toward survivorship.

And with a fresh perspective — comes a bigger purpose.

“Her survivorship for me means that we use her story and that we teach her about this and that we inspire people through her story and through her survivorship to do better,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

According to Curing Kids Cancer, while hundreds of treatments have been developed for kids, 30 of the 34 cancer-fighting drugs for children were originally approved for adult use -- meaning only 4 drugs were approved specifically for childhood use.

The Medical Director for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Prisma Health says he hears and understands that frustration.

“Over the last few years what has become apparent is the lack of new novel therapeutics for pediatric cancer,” said Dr. Stuart Cramer. “Pediatrics needs that same opportunity that adults have for new novel therapeutics.”

A push for better treatment, more research dollars, and awareness. Something Meredith hopes Evie’s face will inspire in someone who may not be personally affected.

“Our kids deserve to have advocates because they can’t advocate for themselves yet,” said Meredith Gvozdas.

Meredith says one of the first steps to getting people involved is getting lawmakers involved. She says she’s grateful that Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in South Carolina.

