Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin

By WAVE3.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A judge denied a registered nurse’s emergency order request for a Louisville hospital to treat her husband for COVID-19 with ivermectin.

According to WAVE, Angela Underwood said in a lawsuit that Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give her husband the treatment without a court order and supervision by a doctor who has the authority to do so.

The antiparasitic drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat or prevent coronavirus.

Underwood, however, said in a lawsuit that she is a registered nurse and claims there is evidence that COVID-19 patients who took ivermectin showed improvement. She even offered to give the drug to her husband herself.

“Norton (Brownsboro Hospital) will not administer the medication unless a valid court order is issued and a physician will order it,” Underwood said. “As a registered nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin.”

Judge Charles Cunningham said in his ruling against Underwood that the internet is full of misinformation and “ill-spouted conclusions.”

For Underwood to win her case, the judge said she would have needed sworn testimony and more evidence to support her theory that ivermectin should be given to her husband.

According to Cunningham’s order, a doctor wrote an emergency privileges order to give Underwood’s husband ivermectin, but Underwood claimed the hospital would not let the doctor see her husband.

“The court cannot require a hospital to literally take orders from someone who does not routinely issue such orders,” Cunningham wrote. “Frankly, even a doctor who was in the trenches in 2020 fighting hand-to-hand against the virus, is probably not up-to-date with what works and what fails in late 2021 because the virus has mutated and our responses and therapies have evolved with it.”

Cunningham’s ruling concluded with the judge remaining “deeply hopeful for Underwood’s recovery.”

