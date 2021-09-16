First Alert Forecast: Tracking more wet weather into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your umbrella handy. We’re tracking a chance for showers and storms into your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible (30-40%). Areas of fog are possible. Low temperatures in the 60s.

· Keep your umbrella nearby. We’re tracking a few more showers and storms into your weekend.

· A few scattered showers and storms are possible Friday (30% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for a few showers and possible thunderstorms.

· A few scattered rain and storms are possible Saturday (30%) and Sunday (40%). Some communities will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Some wet weather is in your forecast early next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible as some of Nicholas’ remnant moisture tracks in our area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Some heavier rain is possible early in the evening. Some patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

We’ll continue to see a steady flow of rich moisture moving over the Midlands, keeping us a bit unsettled with showers and storms in your forecast, even for part of your weekend.

On Friday, keep your rain gear handy. We’re tracking a few more scattered showers and potential storms here and there. We’re not expecting a complete washout for your Friday. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the 80s.

Your weekend does not look like a complete washout either. However, prepare for a few showers and storms.

On Saturday, rain chances are around 30-40%, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The rain will be scattered. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances are back up to 40% by Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

More showers and storms are in your forecast early next week. Then, later in the week, we’ll see drier weather and temperatures in the upper 70s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now, but it will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches over the next several days.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off well west of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another low just north of it has a low chance of development as it drifts over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

