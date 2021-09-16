SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps and more showers today through the weekend

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain this morning and on and off showers by this afternoon, with an active pattern setting up throughout the weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· More rain showers this morning and then on and off showers expected this afternoon. Chance of rain is 50%.

· Friday has a 40% chance of some on and off showers with mid 80s for highs.

· Saturday has a highs of 86 and a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a cloudy and cooler day today with steady light showers this morning and then more on and off rain by this afternoon. Chance of rain is around 50%. Highs are in the low 80s. Moisture from Nicolas will continue to hang out over the region.

The moisture stays with us and a northeast flow kicks in as there’s a high pressure system to our north Friday. High temps are in the mid 80s and there’s a 40% chance of rain and storms once again.

An upper level low develops over Arkansas and this will bring a 40% chance of showers and storms Saturday. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s. This continues into Sunday with mid 80s and another 40% chance of rain and storms.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Nicholas continues to weaken, spreading rain over portions of the South.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now, but it will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches over the next several days.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off well west of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another low just north of it has a low chance of development as it drifts over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.0s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

