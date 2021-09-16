SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia community mourns 4-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family friends and loved ones came together to remember the life of 4-year-old Miracle Geter.

The little girl died tragically after she was hit by a pickup truck in Columbia last week.

PREVIOUS STORY | 4-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Columbia

“I miss my baby so much,” Miracle’s mom said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that this case is still under investigation.

Wednesday the people who loved Miracle the most honored the 4-year-old who loved dancing, Peppa Pig, and Tiktok videos.

According to her family, Miracle was energetic, intelligent, and witty.

“She was a happy loving baby, she was sweet to everybody,” Miracle’s mom said.

Balloons were released outside of the Food Lion plaza off Fairfield Rd to honor Miracle.

The family is asking for the community help to pay for the funeral. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
SLED opens investigation into death of Gloria Satterfield
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
Curtis Edward Smith was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday night on...
Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms in the Midlands, even for your weekend
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Columbia community mourns 4-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle
Columbia community mourns 4-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle
Lexington One surveys parents on whether or not to impose mask mandate
Lexington One surveys parents on whether or not to impose mask mandate