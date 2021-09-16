Columbia community mourns 4-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family friends and loved ones came together to remember the life of 4-year-old Miracle Geter.

The little girl died tragically after she was hit by a pickup truck in Columbia last week.

“I miss my baby so much,” Miracle’s mom said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says that this case is still under investigation.

Wednesday the people who loved Miracle the most honored the 4-year-old who loved dancing, Peppa Pig, and Tiktok videos.

According to her family, Miracle was energetic, intelligent, and witty.

“She was a happy loving baby, she was sweet to everybody,” Miracle’s mom said.

Balloons were released outside of the Food Lion plaza off Fairfield Rd to honor Miracle.

The family is asking for the community help to pay for the funeral.

