Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes of Interstate 26 westbound near the 127 mile marker (Old Sandy Run) are blocked due to a collision, officials say.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the interstate may be blocked for several hours.
