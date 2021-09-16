SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County

All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.
All lanes of I-26 westbound near Old Sandy Run are blocked, officials say.(SCHP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes of Interstate 26 westbound near the 127 mile marker (Old Sandy Run) are blocked due to a collision, officials say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the interstate may be blocked for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
SLED opens investigation into death of Gloria Satterfield
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh arrested on charges of insurance fraud, filing false police report

Latest News

Second shift crews are on the scene of the fire on Forest Drive near Glenwood Road.
Columbia house fire leaves heavy damage, one road closed
The collision has been cleared.
Collision cleared on West Main Street in Lexington
Wreckers are on scene and beginning to move the vehicles.
Crash cleared on I-26 West in Richland County
Police say all lanes have reopened.
All lanes reopen after crash on Sunset Boulevard, police say