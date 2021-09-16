Collision blocks all lanes of I-26 westbound in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes of Interstate 26 westbound near the 127 mile marker (Old Sandy Run) are blocked due to a collision, officials say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the interstate may be blocked for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.