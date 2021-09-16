Alex Murdaugh surrenders to authorities, to face bond hearing

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WTOC) - Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was wounded in a shooting in Hampton County, has arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center where he is expected to face a bond court judge Thursday afternoon.

Murdaugh arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m., WTOC reported.

Murdaugh is expected to face a bond hearing at 4 p.m. on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. The charge stems from a Sept. 4 shooting in which Murdaugh was wounded in the head on Old Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.

Alex Murdaugh has just arrived at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center.



He was brought in the vehicle you see just beyond this gate and taken inside minutes ago. His bond hearing is set for 4 p.m. later today. pic.twitter.com/Do3mApiNU1 — WTOC Tyler Manion (@TylerManionTV) September 16, 2021

His attorneys said Wednesday afternoon that he would surrender to authorities Thursday on the arrest warrant for the conspiracy charge.

Investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division allege Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Edward Smith with a gun and directing Smith to fatally shoot him in the head on Sept. 4. SLED officials said Murdaugh gave them a statement admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

Murdaugh’s other son, Paul, 22; and his wife, Maggie, 52; were shot to death at the family’s property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. There have been no arrests in their deaths.

Smith faced a bond court judge in Hampton County earlier Thursday morning on charges of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Labor Day weekend shooting of Murdaugh.

A judge set bond for Smith at $55,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

