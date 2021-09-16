Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing on 3 charges in $10M insurance fraud scheme

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has been arrested on charges in connection with a Sept. 4 shooting investigators say was an insurance fraud scheme.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Murdaugh, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along with filing a false police report.

The charges stem from the Labor Day weekend shooting in which he was wounded in Hampton County.

Affidavits allege Murdaugh conspired with Curtis Smith in the area of Old Salkehatchie Road to have Smith help Murdaugh commit suicide. Investigators say Murdaugh gave Smith a firearm and directed Smith to fatally shoot him in the head so that Murdaugh’s son could receive a life insurance death benefit of approximately $10 million.

Court documents state Murdaugh also admitted to deflating his own tire with a knife.

After the shooting, Smith allegedly left the area and disposed of the gun, court documents state.

Murdaugh provided a statement to SLED admitting to the scene on Monday, the affidavit states, adding that Smith admitted the next day to being present during Murdaugh’s shooting and disposing of the gun.

Murdaugh arrived at the Hampton County Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday and is expected to face a bond court judge at 4 p.m.

Judge sets bond for man accused of shooting Murdaugh

Smith faced a bond court judge in Hampton County earlier Thursday morning on charges of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Labor Day weekend shooting of Murdaugh.

A judge set bond for Smith at $55,000.

Alex Murdaugh has just arrived at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center.



He was brought in the vehicle you see just beyond this gate and taken inside minutes ago. His bond hearing is set for 4 p.m. later today. pic.twitter.com/Do3mApiNU1 — WTOC Tyler Manion (@TylerManionTV) September 16, 2021

Murdaugh’s other son, Paul, 22; and his wife, Maggie, 52; were shot to death at the family’s property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. There have been no arrests in their deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

