SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting.

According to the agency, Murdaugh asked another man to shoot and kill him so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

In an insurance fraud warrant, SLED says Murdaugh gave 61-year-old Colleton County man Curtis Smith a weapon and told Smith to shoot him.

Smith then followed Murdaugh on Old Salkehatchie Road on September 4th and shot Murdaugh as he was standing on the road. Smith then got rid of the gun at an “unknown location,” according to SLED.

Smith was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

However, the agency said that more charges are “expected” and will be released “at the appropriate time.”

SLED says Murdaugh admitted to the plan on September 13th and Smith admitted to the conspiracy the day after.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesperson for SLED said they had no additional comments to make at this time.

On Monday, SLED officials confirmed that it has opened an investigation into Alex Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the law firm his family founded. Murdaugh announced last week he was resigning from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick in Hampton County and would enter rehab.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law last Wednesday days after he was accused of taking money from the law firm.

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

