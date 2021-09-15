SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle collision in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on I-20 in Kershaw County.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near mile marker 85.

Officals say a 2015 Infiniti was traveling west on I-20 when it crossed the median and struck a 2005 Mercedes.

The driver of the Infiniti was transported from the scene to an area hospital where they later died.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported from the scene to Prisma Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

