SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Works hosting virtual job fair

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.
Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those looking for a job can log on and tune in to a virtual job fair sponsored by SC Works-Trident.

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.

Participants will be able to join one-on-one online chats with representatives from the companies.

Organizers say the job fair is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Those interested can pre-register on SC Works Trident’s webpage.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Detectives say Gutierrez was 4-years-old when she was kidnapped from her home in June 1986.
Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper says they haven’t received a “dime” of the $500,000 settlement
The collision has been cleared.
Collision cleared on West Main Street in Lexington
The Obama Store can no longer sell beer or wine.
Richland County convenience store denied alcohol permit renewal