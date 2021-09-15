SC Works hosting virtual job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those looking for a job can log on and tune in to a virtual job fair sponsored by SC Works-Trident.

Organizers say there are about 20 employers from the tri-county area registered to attend.

Participants will be able to join one-on-one online chats with representatives from the companies.

Organizers say the job fair is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Those interested can pre-register on SC Works Trident’s webpage.

