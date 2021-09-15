Opa! Columbia’s Greek Festival is serving deliciousness again!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After having to cancel last year’s Greek Festival in Columbia, the organizers of the ultra-popular event are bringing it back -- but in a varied form.

That variation is a drive-through. The location right at the corner of Sumter and Calhoun streets will still offer all the delicious foods and pastries as in past years, but the usual dancing, drinking, singing, and mingling will be on hold because of the Covid pandemic.

The drive-through line will offer a laminated menu and a person taking your order. Other volunteers will direct you to drive through the lot to the end of the line where your food and treats await you. For office workers working nearby, they can take advantage of a walkup line.

Festival organizers do ask that if you are in this line, please wear a mask and put space between you and other guests.

The drive-through event for Columbia’s Greek Festival is Thursday through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1931 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Hours for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours Sunday are noon to 6 p.m.

From spanakopita to baklava and lots of delicious goodness in-between, the festival again this year plans to donate a large portion of the proceeds to charity.

To learn more about the menu options, click here .

