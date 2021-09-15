‘The Office’ star to appear at chili cook-off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A star from the hit comedy show ‘The Office’ will soon get a taste of the Grand Strand chili scene.

The World Championship Chili Cook-off announced that Brian Baumgartner will appear at this weekend’s event in Myrtle Beach.

Baumgartner played Kevin Malone on ‘The Office’ for the show’s entire nine-season run.

The chili cook-off event will be held from Friday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion.

Baumgartner is set to appear at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the Bush Demo Stage.

Baumgartner will be joined by chili champion George Rivas, who will be giving “pro chili tips,” organizers say.

General admission to the event is free.

