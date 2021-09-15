SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: When should you take social security

By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When you should take social security is a common question as we all plan to retire someday.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners explained that they’re hundreds of different ways to claim social security.

“It starts at age 62 for most of us, going all the way to age 70,” Bradley said. “If you’re disabled or widowed you actually have options to claim it sooner.”

There are a lot of things to consider when making a decision that is good for yourself.

Bradley explained many of the key factors to consider:

  • Age
  • How much you need in retirement
  • Your health situation, longevity
  • Whether you have a spouse or dependent that may be dependent on that when you pass away

But what is the future of social security?

“It’s not on the same footing and is better situated for the future than other programs,” Bradley said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper says they haven’t received a “dime” of the $500,000 settlement
Detectives say Gutierrez was 4-years-old when she was kidnapped from her home in June 1986.
Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case
Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
Murdaugh’s lawyers blame opioid addiction for suicide, insurance fraud conspiracy
Richland County Council votes to institute mask mandate

Latest News

planning
Money Matters: Planning for Social Security
Money Matters: Common budgeting mistakes
Money Matters: Retirement preparation
Money Matters: Retirement preparation
Money Matters: Retirement preparation