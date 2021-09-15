Money Matters: When should you take social security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When you should take social security is a common question as we all plan to retire someday.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners explained that they’re hundreds of different ways to claim social security.

“It starts at age 62 for most of us, going all the way to age 70,” Bradley said. “If you’re disabled or widowed you actually have options to claim it sooner.”

There are a lot of things to consider when making a decision that is good for yourself.

Bradley explained many of the key factors to consider:

Age

How much you need in retirement

Your health situation, longevity

Whether you have a spouse or dependent that may be dependent on that when you pass away

But what is the future of social security?

“It’s not on the same footing and is better situated for the future than other programs,” Bradley said.

