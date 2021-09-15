Judge sets bond on unrelated charges for man charged in Murdaugh shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who faces charges in the Labor Day weekend shooting of a prominent Lowcountry attorney faced a bond court judge Wednesday morning in Colleton County.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, is charged with two drug charges in Colleton County. A judge set bond at $5,000 on a possession charge and set a personal recognizance bond on a meth charge, according to authorities.

He remained in jail in Colleton County Wednesday morning.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday night Smith is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting of attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh hails from a prominent Lowcountry legal family with long ties to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

His wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Authorities said Alex Murdaugh discovered their bodies on the property in the Islandton community.

Murdaugh released a statement two days after the shooting saying he was resigning from the law firm his family began and would enter a rehab facility for treatment of substance abuse.

SLED investigators said Tuesday night Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death, which would allow the payment of a life insurance policy to his surviving son.

