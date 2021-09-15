SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People who purchased chicken products between 2009 and 2020 could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation class action lawsuit claims that several companies conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which would violate several consumer and antitrust laws on the state and federal levels.

The suit covers fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds purchased within a package or “white meat” parts sold by Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt for the companies. Dozens of other chicken processors are included in the suit but not the settlement.

Chicken products marked as halal, kosher, free-range or organic are not included in the settlement.

Anyone who purchased qualifying products can file a claim online until Dec. 31, 2022.

The site does not provide any specifics on potential dollar amounts people might receive.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit
Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
SLED opens investigation into death of Gloria Satterfield
Detectives say Gutierrez was 4-years-old when she was kidnapped from her home in June 1986.
Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow
The Biden administration says wolves may need protections restored in the western U.S. after...
US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting
Police in Florida say Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend is a "person of interest" in her...
Police on missing woman: We don't know what boyfriend knows
South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist said she does not yet feel South Carolina has...
SC ‘hasn’t rounded the corner’ in COVID surge yet, health dept. says