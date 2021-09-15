First Alert Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms in the Midlands, even for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms in your First Alert Forecast, even for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible (40-50%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

· Keep your umbrella nearby. We’re tracking more showers and storms for the rest of the work week through part of your weekend.

· A few showers and storms for Thursday. Rain chances are around 40%. Some heavy rain is possible at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Friday (40% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Saturday (40%) and Sunday (30%). Some communities will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are in your forecast. Rain chances are around 40-50%. It will be a mild night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

We’ll continue to see a steady flow of rich moisture moving over the Midlands, keeping us a bit unsettled with showers and storms in your forecast, even for your weekend.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms will be around the area but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 40%. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

By Friday, keep your rain gear handy. We’re tracking scattered showers and storms here and there. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the 80s.

Your weekend does not look like a complete washout. However, prepare for a few more showers and storms.

On Saturday, rain chances are around 40%. The rain will be scattered. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Not as much rain is in your forecast by Sunday, at least for now. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Nicholas continues to weaken, spreading rain over portions of the Deep South.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now, but it will create a high threat of rip currents at SC beaches over the next several days.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off well west of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days. Another low just north of it has a low chance of development as it drifts over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (50%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

