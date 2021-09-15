First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms for the rest of this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain and thunder are possible as tropical moisture from the Gulf moves in for the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· You’ll need the umbrella this afternoon and evening as some showers and storms develop.

· There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms today through Saturday.

· Highs are in the low to mid 80s and the humidity will be high for the rest of this week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tropical moisture moves into the Midlands today and we see a better chance of rain and storms by this afternoon. Chances of rain and storms are around 40-50% today with mid 80s for high temperatures. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thursday we have a tropical system trying to develop to the east of SC and this will cause some subsidence and will try and quell a chance of rain. But since it’s so humid, I’m going to keep the 40% chance of rain and storms for the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs a little cooler, in the low 80s.

Friday we have a 40% chance again in the afternoon hours as highs reach the mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday we warm up into the upper 80s and still see a 40% chance of showers and storms. Expect partly cloudy skies.

High pressure starts to build from the north Sunday and helps clear us up. Highs are in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Tropical Depression Nicholas will impact parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama over the next few days. Those areas will see more rain and potential flooding.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a good chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40-50% Chance). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30-40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

