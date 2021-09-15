SkyView
Columbia house fire causes heavy damage, one road closed

Second shift crews are on the scene of the fire on Forest Drive near Glenwood Road.
Second shift crews are on the scene of the fire on Forest Drive near Glenwood Road.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has responded to a house fire on Forest Drive.



The dept. has reported heavy damage to the rear of the structure.

No injuries have been reported, Forest Drive is currently closed to traffic in this area.

