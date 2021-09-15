Columbia house fire causes heavy damage, one road closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has responded to a house fire on Forest Drive.

Second shift crews are on the scene of the fire on Forest Drive near Glenwood Road.

The dept. has reported heavy damage to the rear of the structure.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 2nd Shift crews are on scene of a working house fire on Forest Drive at Glenwood Road. Heavy damage to the rear of the structure. Forest Drive is currently closed to traffic in this area. pic.twitter.com/4UHnH4EADA — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 15, 2021

No injuries have been reported, Forest Drive is currently closed to traffic in this area.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.