CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

