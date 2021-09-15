SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

CCU Board of Trustees holding special-called meeting on mask mandate

Coastal Carolina University campus
Coastal Carolina University campus
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to discuss the school’s mask mandate.

The special meeting will be virtually held at 9:30 a.m.

The board voted last month to implement a mask requirement after a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling opened the door for colleges and universities to mandate face coverings for staff and students.

RELATED COVERAGE | SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

All students and staff, no matter their vaccination status, have been required to wear masks while indoors on campus since the beginning of the semester.

During last month’s special-called meeting where the mask mandate was implemented, board members said they would revisit the issue in four weeks to determine if it was still needed.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper says they haven’t received a “dime” of the $500,000 settlement
Detectives say Gutierrez was 4-years-old when she was kidnapped from her home in June 1986.
Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case
Murdaugh’s lawyers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian released a statement saying that Murdaugh...
Murdaugh’s lawyers blame opioid addiction for suicide, insurance fraud conspiracy
Richland County Council votes to institute mask mandate

Latest News

South Carolina’s assistant state epidemiologist said she does not yet feel South Carolina has...
SC ‘hasn’t rounded corner’ in COVID surge yet, health dept. says
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports highest single-day COVID-19 death total
New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Parents and teachers at the meeting called for action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in...
LR5 community voices COVID concerns at board meeting