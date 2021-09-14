There’s reason to celebrate ‘Project Paint the Way’

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg school is celebrating today after getting the gift of a bit of a makeover. It’s thanks to a state organization that develops leaders. That group is called Leadership South Carolina.

Sarah Gams, the 2021 South Carolina Teacher of the Year, has been an integral part of the leadership class. She joined WIS TV Midday today along with Dr. Shawn Foster, the superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District.

Sarah and her fellow classmates chose Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg to be the recipient of this year’s class endeavor. The outreach called Project Paint the Way meant more than a fresh coat of paint in the hallways and a clothes closet that comes complete with a washer and dryer. Organizers call it a way to invest in the lives of young people and show them others care. Robert E. Howard Middle is a Title 1 school where 85% of students live in poverty. With 22 teachers at the school, the educators were beyond grateful for Leadership South Carolina’s time and resources.

The group was even able to secure a commitment from The United Way and others to keep the clothes closet sustainable by continuing to recruit resources to invest in the project.

