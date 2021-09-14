SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appears on WIS TV for her Grab a Bag initiative

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Next time you leave your home or office, be sure to first grab a bag. 

In this week’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, I’m highlighting Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s Grab a Bag SC initiative. 

It’s a statewide litter pickup challenge she began from her personal experience of trying to beautify our state on her own.

The Grab a Bag SC challenge encourages every South Carolina resident to rally with friends and family members, co-workers, and anyone else who cares about the look of our state.

There are numerous events put on by Palmetto Pride where citizens can gather – even in already picturesque parts of our state – to put on a safety vest and gloves and use a grabber to rid the ground of garbage that has accumulated.

Sign up for a #GrabABagSC event or any of the other litter pickup outings at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

