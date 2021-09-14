Riverbanks Zoo breaks ground on future home of Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State and local leaders are at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Tuesday morning for the ground breaking of the future home of The Darnall W. & Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center is expected to open in the spring/summer of 2022.

The project will create a myriad of habitats offering views of some of the world’s most precious and endangered wildlife and bring to the forefront animal care and conservation efforts taking place behind-the-scenes at the Zoo every day.

The opening of a coral lab will allow guests to see first-hand the behind the scenes work Riverbanks is doing in conjunction with the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project. Zoo aquarists have been caring for nearly 40 coral colonies that were rescued off the Florida coast in 2019 following the outbreak of an unidentified disease.

The renovations will bring to light a variety of terrestrial conservation partnerships such as Riverbanks’ work with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to protect rare and endangered reptiles and amphibians in the state.

Riverbanks and The Boyd Foundation will be joined by several state and local leaders for the event.

