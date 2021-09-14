SkyView
Richland County Council votes to institute mask mandate

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County City Council has voted to pass an emergency mask ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect on September 15. It will expire in 61 days.

PREVIOUS STORY | Richland Co. and Forest Acres leaders expect councils will pass mask requirements

Per the ordinance, all persons entering a commercial establishment in Richland County will be required to wear a face covering. This includes schools.

Those who refuse to comply with the ordinance could face a fine of $25.

Read: Reporters’ Q&A with Gov. McMaster on SC’s COVID-19 response
FDA advisers set to make decision on Pfizer vaccine booster shot this Friday
