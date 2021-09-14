Richland County Council votes to institute mask mandate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County City Council has voted to pass an emergency mask ordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect on September 15. It will expire in 61 days.
Per the ordinance, all persons entering a commercial establishment in Richland County will be required to wear a face covering. This includes schools.
Those who refuse to comply with the ordinance could face a fine of $25.
