Richland County convenience store denied alcohol permit renewal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local convenience store is no longer allowed to sell beer and wine following a recent court hearing, officials say.

The Obama Store, 5831 North Main Street, has been denied the renewal of its beer and wine permit as of Sept. 9, 2021.

Community leaders and residents testified in Administrative Law Court that they had seen public drunkenness, prostitution, vagrancy and threatening behavior from people coming and going from the Obama Store.

The store is also a burden on law enforcement resources and a significant contribution to the decline of the community.

“This is going to be a major step in getting our community cleaned up and built up,” Gwendolyn Singletary, the Executive Director of the Wiley Kennedy Foundation said. “We love this community and we have built lasting partnerships between law enforcement, faith-based groups, homeowners and business owners that will continue to help us bring back the decency to this area. We want to attract new businesses and families and ensure it a safe and desirable place to live.”

“This was a difficult task and I am proud to have citizens in Richland County who care about their communities and stand up for what is right,” Sheriff Lott said. “This business has been a strain on law enforcement and the neighbors who live around it. Thank you to the Wiley Kennedy Foundation and the Department of Revenue who were instrumental in this case. This goes to show what can happen when law enforcement and the community work together.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.