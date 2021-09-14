SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 1-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Lancaster parking lot

The child was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle and died Monday night in...
Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle and died Monday night in Lancaster.(FOX19 NOW)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 149 words with a read time of approximately 44 seconds.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after a toddler was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster Monday night and later died.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers were called to Frank L. Roddey Homes, on East Arch Street, shortly before 7 p.m. after a call came in about the 1-year-old being hit.

Police arrived to find Lancaster County EMS rendering aid to the child, who witnesses said walked in front of the vehicle as the driver was trying to leave the parking lot, according to law enforcement.

The child was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Lancaster police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (803) 283-1171, the LPD’s special operations unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m., Monday for a report of an unresponsive person in...
Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing

Latest News

The Obama Store can no longer sell beer or wine.
Richland County convenience store denied alcohol permit renewal
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 13%
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
Most public school districts in South Carolina may be required to enforce President Joe Biden’s...
S.C. Department of Education says Biden’s vaccine mandate could apply to most school districts