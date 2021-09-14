SkyView
Orangeburg County sheriff warns of mail thieves

(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (The T&D) - Investigators are searching for the thieves targeting private mailboxes, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve gotten multiple reports of bill payments being taken from mailboxes,” Ravenell said. “Those checks are then altered from their intended use and the money is taken from the victim’s account.”

Several incidents have been reported in the western side of Orangeburg, in the North Road and Riverbank Drive areas of the county.

Ravenell said, however, there have been some reports on the eastern side as well.

“They’re apparently riding around looking for flags up on mailboxes,” he said. “They’ll then sort through the mail looking for checks that were intended to pay bills.”

Ravenell said he and investigators are encouraging residents to place their mail in their mailboxes closer to the time of pickup. Or, if practical, take it to the post office.

Mail tampering is a federal offense that can result in a five-year sentence and a fine of up to $2,000. State charges also apply to altered financial instruments.

Anyone who has any information on these mail thefts is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC. Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

Read: Reporters’ Q&A with Gov. McMaster on SC’s COVID-19 response
FDA advisers set to make decision on Pfizer vaccine booster shot this Friday
