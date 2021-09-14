Forest Acres City Council votes to implement mask ordinance

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Acres City Council has voted to implement an emergency mask ordinance.

The decision was made during a meeting Tuesday evening. It passed with a vote of 4 to 1 in favor.

Per the ordinance, face coverings will be required to be worn in certain circumstances and penalties will be applied to those who violate the ordinance.

The ordinance does not apply to public schools.

The ordinance will be in place for 30 days.

It will expire on October 13.

