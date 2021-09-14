First Alert Forecast: Tracking a chance of showers and thunderstorms through part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week into part of your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry and mild. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

· Pack your umbrella. We’re tracking showers and storms for the rest of the work week through part of your weekend.

· Chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. No day will be a washout.

· Showers and storms are in your forecast Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Some communities will see more rain than others. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Not as many showers are in your forecast for Sunday for now (20% chance). Highs in the mid 80s.·

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands as high pressure controls our weather. It will be a mild night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

As high pressure slides farther east, that will allow more moisture to move in from the southwest, causing our rain chances to increase through the week.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 30-40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will arrive in the afternoon and evening, but an early morning shower is not out of the question. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be around the area but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, keep your rain gear handy. We’ll see about a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Your weekend does not look like a complete washout though. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Not as much rain is in your forecast by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will impact parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama over the next few days. Those areas will see more rain and potential flooding.

We’re tracking Invest 96L located near the Bahamas. It has a good chance of tropical development in the next five days. The system is expected to remain offshore for now.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30-40% Chance). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

