First Alert Forecast: Humidity is back, rain and storms return this week

By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got sunshine and just a 20% chance of showers and storms today, then a better chance by tomorrow.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Few storms this afternoon, mainly south of I-20. More humid today with highs in the upper 80s.

· 40% chance of storms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are in the mid 80s.

· The weekend looks wet with highs in the mid 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure keeps us mainly dry today, but starts to build in humidity from the south. This will lead to a 20% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-20. High temps are in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The southern flow will continue and bring a 40% chance of storms in the afternoon Wednesday. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. This is the same scenario for Thursday, with another 40% chance of showers and storms.

Friday we have mid 80s for highs and a 30% chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Saturday we could see some moisture from Nicolas arrive to the Midlands. Because of the higher tropical moisture our chance of rain has gone up to 50%. Lows are near 70 and highs reach the upper 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

Hurricane Nicholas will impact parts of Texas and Louisiana over the next few days as it slowly moves east. Those areas will see rain and potential flooding.

We’re also watching Invest 95L located off of the west coast of Africa. It has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days.

In addition, we’re tracking a developing area of low pressure that will likely form near the Bahamas in the next few days. It’s expected to remain off the U.S. East Coast.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Odette, Peter and Rose.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower East (20%). Hot. Highs near 89.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40% Chance). Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Around (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

