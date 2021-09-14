SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Drugs reportedly found in bag with ‘#NOT DRUGS’ written on it

A woman was arrested after officers reported finding fentanyl in a bag that said “#NOT DRUGS” during a traffic stop.
MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA
MEGAN JONES - WVRJCFA(WVRJCFA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested Monday after officers reported finding fentanyl in a bag that said “#NOT DRUGS” during a traffic stop in May.

Harrison County deputies wrote in court documents they stopped a car that had been reported stolen near the Dollar General on Philippi Pike in Clarksburg.

Deputies wrote that suspected meth was found in the pocket of the driver, identified as Anthony Rose.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a small amount of a substance in a tie-dye zip bag with the words “#NOT DRUGS” and “HUGS NOT DRUGS” written on the front.

Rose told officers his passenger, identified as Megan Jones, was supposed to be splitting the substance between him and another man, but that he didn’t think what she gave him was actually drugs, according to court documents.

Deputies wrote that Rose later “became obviously impaired by an illegal substance,” and told them “maybe that (expletive) she gave me wasn’t fake.”

Rose was taken to a local hospital and jail the day of the stop. Jones was arrested Monday after a forensic lab confirmed the substance found in the bag was fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m., Monday for a report of an unresponsive person in...
Body found outside of Home Depot in Sandhills, officials say
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
Danny Coleman
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
A 9/11 memorial in Greenville, S.C. was vandalized over the weekend with the worlds "Taliban"...
SC 9/11 memorial vandalized, company owner says
Officers responded to shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrea Drive in Sumter County.
2 charged in Sumter domestic killing

Latest News

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,269 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths Tuesday
Detectives say Gutierrez was 4-years-old when she was kidnapped from her home in June 1986.
Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday morning a 17-year-old boy who had been reported missing on...
Boy reported missing found safe, police say
Riverbanks Zoo
Riverbanks Zoo breaks ground on future home of Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center