Deputies seek runaway teen in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager from Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Neveah Andrews left her residence during the night on September 11.

Officials say Neveah is 5′3″ and 165 pounds. There is no clothing description available at this time.

If you see Neveah, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

