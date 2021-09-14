SkyView
Deputies seek runaway teen in Sumter County

Neveah Andrews
Neveah Andrews(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager from Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Neveah Andrews left her residence during the night on September 11.

Officials say Neveah is 5′3″ and 165 pounds. There is no clothing description available at this time.

If you see Neveah, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

